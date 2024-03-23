CGC Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CGC Financial Services LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUDV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF by 906.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

NUDV stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

The Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (NUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US-listed companies that exhibit high dividend yields and meet certain ESG criteria. NUDV was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

