Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TMO opened at $583.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.25. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.