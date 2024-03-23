Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. BancFirst makes up approximately 3.2% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of BancFirst worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BancFirst by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,678,510. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $85.80 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
