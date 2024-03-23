Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 13,413 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce comprises about 2.3% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Heritage Commerce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.