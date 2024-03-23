Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial comprises about 4.5% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $783,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $58,875.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,449 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

