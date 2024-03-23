Insider Selling: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells $35,146.96 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $35,146.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,883.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $18,357.84.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

MSP Recovery stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.