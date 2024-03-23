Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $94.99 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $94.99 million and $1.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.72 or 0.00707645 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00125313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00017790 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,088,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 366,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25751828 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,302,590.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

