Audius Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $328.59 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

