BNB (BNB) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $555.20 or 0.00864017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion and approximately $2.60 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,393 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

