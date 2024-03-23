Verge Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Verge has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $94.71 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.72 or 0.00707645 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00133376 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009415 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00046559 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00060027 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00213244 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000705 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00125313 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.