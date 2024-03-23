EOS (EOS) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $154.51 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001755 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001644 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001359 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,845,996 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,845,995 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

