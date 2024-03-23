Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $9.40

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

