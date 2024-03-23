Rockline Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $5,135,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

