Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.65. Abacus Life shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 3,992 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Abacus Life Stock Down 0.3 %
Institutional Trading of Abacus Life
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
