Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals accounts for approximately 2.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.62% of Dorchester Minerals worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 181.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMLP stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 141.90%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,695 shares of company stock worth $605,596 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

