Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,088 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $33.78 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.