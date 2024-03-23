Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $35.11

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.11, but opened at $33.07. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 37,480 shares changing hands.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.