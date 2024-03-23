Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $35.11

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.11, but opened at $33.07. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 37,480 shares changing hands.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,744,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

