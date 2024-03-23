Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 171.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NXDT opened at 6.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.66. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 5.89 and a one year high of 13.07.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.