Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Acquires $153,480.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) Director Charles Fargason purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $153,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $398.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 109.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

