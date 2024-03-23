Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after buying an additional 688,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

