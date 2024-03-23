1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Sells $50,550.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares in the company, valued at $436,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. As a group, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $2,085,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

