1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Sells $50,550.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares in the company, valued at $436,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.30.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. As a group, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Report on 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 1stdibs.Com
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.