Insider Buying: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) CEO Buys $49,000.00 in Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) CEO George Magrath acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $2.03 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on OCUP
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ocuphire Pharma
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.