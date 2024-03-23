CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Gregg A. Bresner Acquires 4,000 Shares

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CION opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

