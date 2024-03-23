ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $47,453.12 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Trading Down 8.2 %

CHPT opened at $1.74 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHPT. UBS Group cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

