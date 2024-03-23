Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 2,183 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $44,511.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AORT opened at $20.44 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

