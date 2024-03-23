Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $64,570.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.86 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

