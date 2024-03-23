Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $64,570.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.86 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.