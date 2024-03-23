Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $64,570.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.86 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.
FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%.
Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
