Murphy Oil’s (MUR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

