Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

HLT stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $211.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after purchasing an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

