Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $107,063.71 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $49.62 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
