Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $107,063.71 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $49.62 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

