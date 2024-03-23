Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $45.92

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.