Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.27.

NYSE BBY opened at $81.66 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

