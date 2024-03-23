International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.3 %

IFF stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.