SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
