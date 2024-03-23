Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,154,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.