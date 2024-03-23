ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $820.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $762.96.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $774.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $427.01 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.