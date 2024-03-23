Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

