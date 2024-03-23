Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price at C$66.66

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

TSE:BNS opened at C$68.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4854369 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

