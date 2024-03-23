Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $165.33 Average PT from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.41. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

