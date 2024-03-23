Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

