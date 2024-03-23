IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$4.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1332263 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

