Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $180.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of ACLS opened at $112.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.42. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

