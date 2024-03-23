CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

