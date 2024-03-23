IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter worth $78,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.