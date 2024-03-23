Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

