Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $544,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after buying an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.