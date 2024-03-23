StockNews.com Upgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to “Buy”

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $311.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 247,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

