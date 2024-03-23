UBS Group Begins Coverage on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $5.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.85. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

