Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

