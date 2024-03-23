Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INVH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

INVH opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

