Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $122.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

